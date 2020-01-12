Politics Late leading officer of voluntary army in Cambodia honoured A late leading officer of the Vietnamese voluntary soldiers in Cambodia has been posthumously honoured with a Cambodian Order in recognition of his contributions to the development of the friendship between the two countries.

Politics Da Nang seeks stronger cooperation with Japan in various fields The central city of Da Nang will step up cooperation with its Japanese partners to promote investment, trade, tourism, education and cultural exchanges with the Japanese side, a municipal leader has said.

Politics PM Phuc meets with former officials of central region Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc had a cordial meeting with former high-ranking officials of the central region in the central city of Da Nang on January 12, on the threshold of the traditional Lunar New Year, the biggest yearly festival in the country.

Politics Vietnamese, Japanese officials agree to push parliamentarian ties Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and head of its Organisation Commission Pham Minh Chinh on January 11 received visiting Secretary General of the Japanese Liberal Democratic Party Nikai Toshihiro.