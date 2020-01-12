PM urges Ha Nam to make development breakthroughs
PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at the working session (Photo: VNA)
Ha Nam (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on January 11 urged the northern province of Ha Nam to further carry forward its potential and advantages as a gateway of Hanoi capital city, and make breakthroughs in development.
At a working session with provincial leaders as part of his working trip to the province, the PM tasked Ha Nam with self-balancing its budget in 2020, striving to become a new-style rural province right in the beginning of the year, which practices clean and organic agriculture.
Ha Nam should pay heed to supporting industries, increase clean industrial production, attract major investors in development and promote services and tourism, he said, stressing the need to speed up construction of Tam Chuc tourism site.
PM Phuc also asked the province to build satellite urban, high-quality medicine and high-tech agriculture areas, step up land and environment management, improve the local business environment and competitiveness, and raise the efficiency of administrative reform.
Ha Nam should pay special attention to personnel training and job generation while maintaining its synchronous development, he said.
At the working session, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Xuan Dong briefed the Government leader on Ha Nam’s socio-economic development over the past time.
During the 2016-2019 period, the province’s annual average growth reached 11.3 percent, while its per capita stood at 62.2 million VND (2,690 USD) last year, representing a 1.6-fold increase as compared with 2015.
The province’s annual budget collection also expanded 28.7 percent between 2016 and 2019, exceeding 9.51 trillion VND last year.
Ha Nam has been one of the eight provinces where all of their communes are recognised as new-style rural areas, and has been named among the top 10 localities in foreign direct investment (FDI) attraction.
PM Phuc agreed with the province’s proposal to hire foreign consultants in the treatment of waste water discharged to Nhue River.
On this occasion, the PM attended a ceremony announcing a resolution of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee, on the establishment of Duy Tien township.
He asked Duy Tien to maximise its potential and advantages, and overcome its limitations and shortcomings to develop rapidly and sustainably./.