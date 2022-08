Business Transport in eight months sees positive signs The number of air passengers reached 76.5 million in the first eight months of 2022, a year-on-year surge of 136%, and the August figure is estimated at 11.5 million, a jump of 473% from a year earlier, according to Tran Bao Ngoc, director of the Ministry of Transport’s Department of Transport, who further said the transport sector has seen positive signs, particularly in aviation.

Business HCM City seeks additional 5 billion USD worth of public investment Ho Chi Minh City is seeking approval for an additional 120 trillion VND (5.13 billion USD) of public investment from the central government and the disbursement of previously approved public investment in order to speed up the progress of major public projects, said a municipal official.

Business Vietnam’s CPI up 2.58% in January-August Vietnam’s consumer price index (CPI) in August increased slightly by 0.005% from the previous month, 3.6% against December 2021, and 2.89% year-on-year, the General Statistics Office (GSO) announced on August 29.