Ha Tinh asked to turn potential, advantages into growth motivation
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on May 28 attended a conference to announce the provincial master plan of Ha Tinh for 2021-2030 with a vision to 2050 and promote investment in the central locality.
NA Chairman Hue lauded Ha Tinh as the second locality to complete and announce the provincial master plan after Bac Giang.
He highlighted Ha Tinh's great natural advantages with 137-km coastline, a number of UNESCO-recognised intangible heritages, and rich historical tradition.
Ha Tinh also holds an important strategic position as a gateway to sea of the East-West economic corridor connecting with Laos and Thailand. It is home to two key national economic areas - Vung Ang Economic Zone and Cau Treo Border Economic Zone. Vung Ang-Son Duong is one of the largest deep water seaports in the region, said the NA leader.
He noted that the locality's GRDP growth has been high at over 9% in the 1991-2022 period. Last year, its economic scale reached nearly 93 trillion VND (3.96 billion USD), while its per capita GRDP hit 70.5 million VND. Ha Tinh has also been a bright spot of the country in new-style rural area building.
Under the provincial master plan for the 2021-2030 period with a vision to 2050, Ha Tinh aims to become a development pole of the north central and central coastal region. The province will strive to become a new-style rural province in 2025, one of the localities with highest GRDP in the country in 2030, and a modern industrial province with comprehensive development as a growth pole of the region and the whole country in 2050.
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and delegates visit an exhibition of typical products of Ha Tinh on the sidelines of the event (Photo: VNA)NA Chairman Hue held that in order to fulfil these targets, Ha Tinh should continue to implement resolutions and directions of the Party, NA and Government, while focusing on boosting four major sectors of steel manufacturing and power generation; agriculture, forestry and fisheries; logistics; and tourism.
At the same time, Ha Tinh should strive to enhance its productivity and provincial competitiveness, and roll out measures to complete targets set in the master plan.
It needs to publicise the approved master plan to draw investors, while supervising the implementation of the master plan and report its difficulties during the process, he said.
Alongside, Ha Tinh should also continue to apply necessary solutions to reach all socio-economic and security-defence goals set for this year, tighten administrative disciplines, and pay greater attention to enhancing education and training quality as well as corruption prevention and combat, said the NA leader.
Particularly, the top legislator asked Ha Tinh to improve the operational efficiency of people-elected agencies, and further promote its traditional and historical values.
According to Secretary of the Ha Tinh Party Committee Hoang Trung Dung, at the event, 15 projects worth nearly 10 trillion VND (425.8 million USD) and 25 memoranda of understanding with a total investment of over 210 trillion VND (8.94 billion USD) were signed. He pledged that Ha Tinh will do its best to optimise local potential and advantages, and build a healthy investment environment./.