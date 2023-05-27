Horizon's representative hands over equipment to Nguyen Khac Vien Secondary School (Huong Son district), including: 7 sets of computers, 60 sets of student desks and chairs, 2 basketball hoop systems and 1 ping pong table; An Hoa Thinh Primary School: 7 sets of desktop computers (Photo: Ha Tinh Newspaper)

Hanoi (VNA) - Horizon International Bilingual School has presented 20 computers, 200 sets of tables and chairs, as well as other teaching resources and physical education supplies to schools in the central province of Ha Tinh.



To provide an environment that nurtures emotions and builds students' awareness to enhance their ability to become talented and useful citizens, besides providing students with knowledge and skills, Horizon International Bilingual School focuses on promoting the organisation and encouraging the development of social activities for students to experience, enhance life skills, affection, personality, life values... to become Confident, Critical Thinking, Intelligent, Disciplined, Creative and Cohesive.



One of the ways Horizon fulfils its obligation to the community is by planning events for students to do charity and participate in volunteer activities.



Accordingly, on May 22-23, representatives of Horizon International Bilingual School's management board and parent association, led by Mr. Noah Park - General Director, and Mr. Rovshan Zeynalov and Mr. Faridin Radzhaboev - Principals of the Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City campuses, visited, exchanged educational experiences, and donated teaching equipment to several schools in Ha Tinh.

The delegation gives 60 sets of student tables and chairs, 2 basketball hoop systems, and 1 ping pong table to Son Tien Primary School in Huong Son district (Photo: Ha Tinh Newspaper)

On the occasion, Horizon School handed over 20 laptops, 200 sets of tables and chairs, and several teaching and physical education support items to schools in Ha Tinh province. The gifts are the hearts of Horizon School students, parents, and teachers donated through charity programmes and extra-curricular activities in the school year 2022-2023.



Mr. Rovshan Zeynalov, Principal of Horizon International Bilingual School in Hanoi, said: "This is also an annual school activity to educate students about the spirit of mutual affection and community sharing.”

The delegation presents Thach Luu Primary School (Thach Ha) 6 sets of computers, 60 sets of student desks and chairs, 2 basketball hoop systems and 1 table tennis table (Photo: Ha Tinh Newspaper)

The delegation presents Le Hong Phong Secondary School (Thach Ha) 20 sets of tables and chairs (Photo: Ha Tinh Newspaper)

"At Horizon, we believe in strengthening communities through education and promoting our core values of empathy, cohesiveness, and moral behaviour in addition to guiding students toward global citizenship. Through these charitable endeavors, we aim to inspire students to become successful individuals who are also compassionate and conscientious global citizens," said Mr. Noah Park, General Director.

A volunteer trip with children in Sin Ho district - Lai Chau of Horizon school (Photo: Horizon)

The presents' spiritual significance, despite their little money worth, increases the happiness and drive of underprivileged students to pursue their education. Most students find that participating in charitable endeavors and volunteering trip increases their awareness, enthusiasm, and desire to carry out philanthropic activities.



Horizon International Bilingual School runs two training programmes concurrently: Cambridge international programme and integrated education programme, which offer a dynamic and varied learning environment, support for career development, and strong parent collaboration.



The school has been operating for almost twenty years at present. Horizon orients the programme and learning environment to assist students in developing holistically, equipping them with knowledge and abilities to construct their potential careers and become Vietnam's advanced, contemporary, international-standard school.



Horizon International Bilingual School develops a plan based on the Cambridge international curriculum and the Ministry of Education and Training of Vietnam, intending to offer high-quality, long-term international education and integrated education programmes.



It offers approaches to review and alter short and long-term training programmes to provide students with sophisticated education integrated with current technologies. “Horizon engages each student with extracurricular activities (ECA) to awaken students' curiosity to boost their confidence, responsibility, and creativity," Mr. Faridin Radzhaboev, Principal of Horizon in Ho Chi Minh City, explained./.

VNA