Nam Gioi Mountain in Ha Tinh province
-
Located within immense mountainous forests and possessing a poetic and peaceful beauty, Ke Go Lake has long been an ecotourism destination attracting tourists from near and far. (Photo: vnexpress.net)
-
A bridge leads to an island that is home to a temple dedicated to late Party General Secretary Le Duan. This is a symbolic work reflecting the sacred affection and gratitude of generations of Ha Tinh people for the late Party Chief, while serving as an address to educate the younger generation on patriotism and revolutionary traditions and an attractive destination within Ha Tinh’s spiritual and cultural tourism sites. (Photo: vnexpress.net)
-
Ngang Pass, a natural boundary between Ha Tinh and Quang Binh provinces, is the narrowest stretch of land in all of Vietnam. (Photo: vnexpress.net)
-
Tam Soa Wharf is not only a tourist attraction but also a trading place in the river region. (Photo: vnexpress.net)
-
Cua Hoi Bridge is the third bridge spanning the Lam River, connecting the provinces of Ha Tinh and Nghe An. It helps promote economic development in the local region. (Photo: vnexpress.net)
-
The Nam Gioi Mountain Range is shaped like a boat lying upside down, running from the hinterland to the coast and creating a peninsula in front of Cua Sot. (Photo: vnexpress.net)
-
Fishermen pull out nets at Loc Ha Beach. (Photo: vnexpress.net)