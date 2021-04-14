Hai Duong sees rise in domestic investment
Processing administrative procedure at Hai Duong Department of Planning and Investment (Photo: Bao dau tu)Hai Duong (VNA) – The northern province of Hai Duong attracted over 3.4 trillion VND (148.24 million USD) in domestic investment in the first quarter of this year, 1.9 times higher than that in the same period last year, according to the provincial Department of Planning and Investment.
The capital was poured into 25 new and 11 underway projects, including the Hanoi-Hai Duong Hospital project worth over 1.27 trillion VND, and Quang Thanh Trade Centre with 703 billion VND.
As of the end of March, Hai Duong had issued business licences to 363 new firms, down 32.5 percent year on year, raising the total number of local businesses to 16,056. The province saw the dissolution of 66 firms in the period.
Meanwhile, foreign investment was estimated at 91.5 million USD, equivalent to 80 percent of that in the same period last year. Currently, Hai Duong has 485 valid foreign-invested projects worth 9.1 billion USD.
In the future, the province will focus on enhancing the quality of planning and construction projects, while exploring difficulties facing enterprises for timely solutions, and strengthening trade promotion.
Hai Duong will also call for more projects with new, green and energy-saving technologies as well as projects in support industries, while working with banks to provide credit to support COVID-19-hit businesses and help local firms recover./.