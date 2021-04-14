Business Coffee exports fall by over 11 percent in Q1 Vietnam exported 428,000 tonnes of coffee worth 771 million USD in the first quarter of 2021, down 17 percent in volume and 11.3 percent in value year on year, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).

Business Da Nang allows foreigners to buy houses in 17 projects The Construction Department of central Da Nang city has listed 17 commercial housing projects in which foreign organisations and individuals can buy units.

Business Reference exchange rate up 3 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,217 VND per USD on April 14, up 3 VND from the previous day.

Business JICA gives recommendations on development of Da Nang’s port The People’s Committee of central Da Nang city and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) held a workshop on April 13 to look into the Lien Chieu Port development project.