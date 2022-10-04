Hai Phong lures more than 1.24 billion USD in first nine months
The northern city of Hai Phong attracted more than 1.24 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first nine months of this year.
The FDI flow came from 11 countries and territories across the world.
The city is now home to 833 valid FDI projects with total registered capital of nearly 23.9 billion USD./.
Illustrative image. (Photo: VNA)Of the total, 787.7 million USD was poured into 56 new projects while 456.4 million USD was added to 29 existing projects. These new and adjusted projects mainly engaged in the manufacturing, processing, trade and commerce sectors.
