Business MoMo becomes first e-wallet integrated for payment at Starbucks Vietnam MoMo E-Wallet and Starbucks Vietnam have freshly announced their cooperation that turns the former into the first of its kind integrated in the payment method at all Starbucks shops nationwide.

Business Odd-lot trading applied on HoSE in mid-September To meet investors’ demand for odd-lot trading on the stock market, in recent years, the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) has coordinated with FPT Information System to upgrade and test the market with odd-lot trading functions, according to the exchange.

Business Reference exchange rate up 20 VND on September 8 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,281 VND/USD on September 8, up 20 VND from the previous day.

Business SBV raises selling price of USD to 23,700 VND The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) decided to sharply increase the selling price of the US dollar by 300 VND to 23,700 VND/USD on September 7.