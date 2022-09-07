Hai Phong city fosters online tourism promotion
The northern city of Hai Phong has debuted the “Hai Phong City Tour” digital map, an online tourism platform, and a tourism promotion campaign on TikTok.
The "Hai Phong City Tour" digital map is introduced at an event on September 6. (Photo: VNA)Hai Phong (VNA) –
Nguyen Thi Thuong Huyen, Director of the municipal Tourism Department, said at the launch on September 6 that in efforts to boost IT application to tourism promotion, the department has increased popularising local destinations on websites, including dulichhaiphong.gov.vn and sodulich.haiphong.gov.vn, along with social networks like Facebook or Youtube.
“Hai Phong City Tour” is based on the Google map and features a modern and professional design, hoping to provide convenient and effective support for visitors.
Tourists can access this digital map at haiphongcitytour.vn to search information about and roads to their desired restaurants, check-in locations, and hotels. The map also shows visitors’ review of local places.
Meanwhile, the online tourism platform can be accessed via the website dulichhaiphong.gov.vn or the Traveloka app.
It provides multiple useful information about Hai Phong tourism, reputable accommodation facilities, experience, and recommendations while also assisting users in quickly booking services, according to Director of Traveloka Vietnam Huynh Thi Mai Thy.
From September 20 to November 20, the tourism promotion campaign #HelloHaiPhong will take place on TikTok to encourage users to create short videos about the city’s landscapes, culture, and cuisine.
This drive aims to attract 1,000 videos and 150 million views to inspire people’s interest in local tourism.
On this occasion, the department launched its official TikTok channel, Haiphongtourismofficial, which is also a step to step up tourism promotion on digital platforms./.