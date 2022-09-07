Business Ireland pledges to create breakthrough in Vietnam’s dairy sector Ireland will provide high-quality dairy products for the Vietnamese market, thus creating a breakthrough in the dairy sector, Minister of State at the Irish Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon T.D. told a seminar in Hanoi on September 6.

Business Reference exchange rate up 16 VND on September 7 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,261 VND/USD on September 7, up 16 VND from the previous day.