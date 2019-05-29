A patient receives free eye examination and cataract operation under the cooperation programme between Hai Phong city and Yunnan province.(Photo: VNA)

The northern port city of Hai Phong joined hands with China’s Yunnan province to provide free eye examinations and cataract operations for 70 patients at the Viet-Tiep Friendship Hospital in the Vietnamese city on May 29.The programme, the first of its kind so far between the two localities, is expected to open further healthcare cooperation in the future.Prior to sending seven doctors and nurses from the Hospital of Kunming Medical University to Hai Phong city, Yunnan province also sponsored 700 million VND (30,500 USD) towards operation costs, tests, medical equipment, and patients’ travel costs.A representative from the Chinese locality’s health commission said that the programme is a vivid illustration of the friendship and collaboration between Vietnam and China, while showing that Yunnan treasures healthcare cooperation and exchange with Hai Phong.Meanwhile, Director of the city’s Department of Health Pham Thu Xanh thanked Yunnan and local authorities for creating favourable conditions for the health sector to receive the humanitarian programme.Hai Phong, the third largest city in Vietnam after Hanoi and HCM City, has 10 city-level hospitals, 11 district-level hospitals, 224 communal and ward medical stations, and a well-developed private healthcare system. –VNA