Business Vietnam shines amid global economic volatilities Despite global volatilities, Vietnam’s economy has rebounded strongly this year beyond the forecasts of many international organisations, making the country one of the rare bright spots in the global gloomy picture and has the potential to become a new ‘tiger’ in Asia.

Business Reference exchange rate up 51 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,637 VND/USD on October 18, up 51 VND from the previous day.

Business Foreign inflows influenced more by global trend The orientation of foreign capital flows pouring into Vietnam is heavily influenced by global factors.