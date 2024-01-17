Hang Ma Street turns red ahead of Tet
As the 2024 Lunar New Year, the Year of the Dragon, approaches, Hang Ma Street in Hanoi has had a brilliant red makeover of Tet decorations, lanterns, lucky money envelopes, and especially images of dragons, the zodiac animal of the new year, as it caters to city dwellers and tourists alike.
Decorative items for the Lunar New Year 2024 are on display on Hang Ma Street, with the message “May all your wishes come true”. (Photo: VNA)
A lantern store featuring predominantly red colours on Hang Ma Street. (Photo: VNA)
Foreign tourists seek lucky money envelopes. (Photo: VNA)
A shop on Hang Ma Street is garnished with a model of a dragon - the zodiac animal of the Lunar New Year 2024. (Photo: VNA)
Hang Ma Street is ready to welcome in the Lunar New Year. (Photo: VNA)