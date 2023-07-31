Hanoi advises residents to watch out for dengue fever risks
Chemical spraying to eradicate mosquitoes at a school in Xuan La ward, Tay Ho district. (Photo: Hanoi Department of Health)Hanoi (VNA) – Director of the Hanoi Department of Health Tran Thi Nhi Ha has advised that people should stay vigilant on dengue fever.
According to a report from the municipal Centre for Disease Control, 697 new cases of dengue fever were recorded in the past four weeks, pushing the total number of cases so far this year to 1,114 (with no deaths), 3.4 times higher than that the same period last year.
The patients are located across all 30 districts and towns. More cases are expected in the time coming time, with the city identifing several outbreak clusters with a high number of patients and prolonged developments.
Ha said the health sector has mobilised the involvement of the authorities, organisations, and the public in its disease prevention and control activities.
Currently, there is no vaccine and no specific treatment for the disease. The main prevention measures are mosquito eradication and bite prevention, she said./.