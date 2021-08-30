Hanoi announces 600 online points selling essential goods
The Hanoi Department of Industry and Trade on August 30 announced a list of online points of sale and units providing the servies on its portal http://congthuong.hanoi.gov.vn
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA)
Among 600 selling points, 565 are located in districts and wards together with 35 supermarkets, distribution systems and e-commerce platforms to meet public demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
They mostly sell necessities such as fresh and processed food via orders on telephone, website and Zalo, Gozek, Now apps./.