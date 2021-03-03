Hanoi asked to enhance State management of culture
Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Vuong Dinh Hue wants the capital to improve State management over the culture and sports sector this year, since culture remains an instrumental part of the city.
Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Vuong Dinh Hue speaks at the meeting with the municipal Department of Culture and Sports on March 3. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Vuong Dinh Hue wants the capital to improve State management over the culture and sports sector this year since culture remains an instrumental part of the city.
He made the direction to the municipal Department of Culture and Sports in a March 3 meeting that reviewed its performance and discussed tasks for the time to come.
The Communist Party of Vietnam has described culture as the heart and spiritual underpinning of a society, he said, and it plays a prominent role in Hanoi, as the city has been dubbed the capital of a thousand years of civilisation, the city for peace, and the city of innovation.
He asked the department to follow the views and goals outlined in resolutions from the Party and the municipal Party Committee to support its decision-making and fulfil its mission.
The leader also requested the department promote digital transformation in culture and sports.
Hue moved on to say that the city has demanded a review of the land bank for parks and tree planting as well as space for installing outdoor sports facilities for public use. It will also financially support the construction of more than 280 cultural houses in villages, costing about 3 billion VND (130,900 USD) each, he said.
Districts and relevant units need to mobilise resources and closely coordinate with the city to complete these projects, while encourgaging the involvement of society in maintaining and operating local cultural and historic relics, he said.
According to the municipal Department of Culture and Sports, the city has mobilised nearly 1.55 trillion VND, including nearly 468 billion VND sourced from society, to repair and restore 179 cultural and historic relics since the beginning of 2020.
Department Director Tran The Cuong said the department will continue to focus on its mission to develop Hanoi into the country’s cultural hub in the future.
A digital database on Thang Long - Hanoi’s culture will be established, while a strategy to develop the cultural sector in the city will be implemented, he added./.