Business PetroVietnam in need of investment capital Demand for investment capital at the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) and its member units for 2018-20 is estimated to reach 620 trillion VND (26.7 billion USD), PetroVietnam Securities Inc (PSI) recently announced.

Business Russia supports businesses in cooperation with Vietnam The Russian Government always supports its businesses in increasing cooperation with Vietnam, especially in the fields of oil and gas and energy, according to Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak.

Business Reference exchange rate unchanged on December 11 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,163 VND/USD on December 11, unchanged from the previous day.