In Hanoi downtown (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi lured more than 18.7 million USD of – Hanoi lured more than 18.7 million USD of foreign direct investment FDI ) in August, raising the total FDI poured into the city in the first eight months of 2021 to 841.8 million USD, according to the city's Statistics Office.



In the period, the city attracted 243 new projects with total investment worth 157.3 million USD. Meanwhile, 486.8 million USD was injected into 91 underway projects, and 145.6 million USD was poured into share purchase deals.



At the same time, the capital city, which has applied social distancing since July 24 to prevent COVID-19 spreading, saw slow disbursement of disbursement of public investment capital, which reached over 3.67 trillion VND in August, down 18.9 percent year on year and 27.5 trillion VND in the first eight months of 2021, up 3.4 percent over the same period last year and fulfilling 54 percent of the yearly target.



In August, the city saw 1,293 newly-established firms, down 46 percent year on year, with total capital of 20.6 trillion VND. The total new enterprises in the city so far this year to 16,600 with total registered capital of 224.8 trillion VND, a fall of 7 percent in number and 7 percent in value.



In the period, 2,200 firms were dissolved, while 9,300 others halted their operations, and 7,400 resumed their operations./.







VNA