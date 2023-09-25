Politics Defence Minister receives outgoing Lao ambassador Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang on September 25 hosted a reception for Lao Ambassador Sengphet Houngboungnuang who came to say goodbye before ending his tenure in Vietnam.

Politics Vietnam treasures traditional friendship with Bulgaria: top legislator Vietnam always treasures and wishes to strengthen its traditional friendship and multi-faceted cooperation with Bulgaria, National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue told his Bulgarian counterpart Rosen Zhelyazkov in Sofia on September 25 (local time).

Politics Condolences over former Italian President Napolitano’s passing President Vo Van Thuong on September 25 sent a message of condolences to his Italian counterpart Sergio Mattarella over the passing of former president Giorgio Napolitano.

Politics Cuban delegation visits Vietnam-Cuba friendship hospital in Dong Hoi A Cuban high-level delegation headed by President of the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba Esteban Lazo Hernandez on September 25 visited the Vietnam-Cuba friendship hospital in the central province of Quang Binh’s Dong Hoi city, which was built in 1973 following then President Fidel Castro's visit to the region.