Hanoi delegation visits China’s Guangdong province
Dinh Tien Dung, Politburo member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee, met with Huang Kunming, Politburo member of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Secretary of the Guangdong Party Committee, on September 25 as part of the Vietnamese official’s ongoing visit to China.
Dinh Tien Dung (L), Politburo member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee, and Huang Kunming, Politburo member of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Secretary of the Guangdong Party Committee. (Photo: VNA)
At the meeting, Dung stressed that his visit aims to further concretise and implement common perceptions reached by top leaders of the two Parties and countries during the visit to China by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong late October 2022, contributing to maintaining high-level exchanges and contacts, and fostering the friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation between localities of the two countries, including Guangdong province and Hanoi capital city.
Vietnam always attaches importance to and backs comprehensive and substantive cooperation with Guangdong, he stressed.
Dung suggested promoting the mechanism to periodically review cooperation between Vietnam and Guangdong, increasing all-level delegation exchanges between Guangdong and Vietnamese localities under various formats, and stepping up the exchange of experience in Party building and socio-economic development.
He called on Guangdong leaders to facilitate the friendship between Hanoi and the province as well as its Guangzhou city.
The official also suggested the two sides beef up substantive collaboration in different areas, and noted his hope that Guangdong will further open its door for Vietnamese agro-aquatic products, and fruits, enabling them to join the global supply chain of Guangdong businesses more deeply.
Enhancing exchanges between residents of Guangdong and Vietnamese localities, including Hanoi, will contribute to creating a sustainable foundation for the Vietnam-China relations to grow further, he said.
For his part, Huang stressed that Guangzhou needs to learn from Hanoi’s experience in some aspects like construction and vehicle management.
Earlier the same day, Dung and his entourage attended a closing ceremony of a training class for Hanoi officials in Guangzhou./.
