The delegation has a working session with representatives of the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF)(Photo: VNA)

Tokyo (VNA) – A delegation of Hanoi led by Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Thi Tuyen is on a working visit to Japan from November 7-11.



At a meeting with representatives of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) of Japan, the two sides reviewed cooperation achievements in recent times, expressing their joy at the fruitful development in the Vietnam – Japan extensive strategic partnership, as well as the strong bonds between the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and the LDP.



They also discussed and shared experience in building and developing their Party systems at grassroot level; and mechanisms to mobilise the participation of young Party members.



Tuyen emphasised that the CPV always defines that diplomacy via the party channel creates a solid political foundation for state relations, and guides the stable and sustainable development of bilateral relations between Vietnam and other countries.



She expressed her hope that the LDP leaders will continue to maintain delegation exchanges at all levels between the two Parties to share information and experience on Party building; and promote local cooperation and people-to-people exchange between young people of the two countries.



Previously, the delegation had a working session with representatives of the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) to learn from Japan’s experience related to policies and practices in implementing high-tech agriculture development.





Participants at the working session with representatives of Kanagawa prefecture (Photo: VNA)

The Japanese side shared information about Japan's policies to encourage and develop research, transfer and application of technologies to farming, production, processing and trading of agricultural products; digital transformation to develop smart and green agriculture; and develop robots and automated machinery, and experience in digital management of agricultural data.



Tuyen suggested the Japanese government and MAFF support Vietnam in training experts, technical interns and staff, and agricultural managers; transfer technologies in the production and processing of agricultural products to Vietnam; and enhance connections between the two countries’ businesses to boost market access for their agricultural products.



During their stay, the delegation visited Kanagawa prefecture to discuss orientations to foster cooperation between the two localities.



Governor of Kanagawa prefecture Yuji Kurowa affirmed the desire to regularly maintain delegation exchange activities between the locality and Hanoi.





The Vietnamese delegation makes a field trip to Fujisawa Sustainable Smart Town (Photo: VNA)

Both host and guest agreed on the need to expand cooperation between the two localities, especially in areas of Kanagawa’s strengths such as trade, tourism, service, electronics, and biotechnology.



The Hanoi official welcomed Kurowa’s upcoming visit to Hanoi to attend the Kanagawa Festival 2023 from November 17-19.



In Kanagawa, the Vietnamese delegation made a field trip to Fujisawa Sustainable Smart Town (Fujisawa SST), which is a typical model of public-private partnership invested by Panasonic Corporation./.