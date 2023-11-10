You are watching a show directed by Korean artist Kim Changduk, featuring the symbolism of lotus and apricot flowers, representing Vietnam and the Republic of Korea.

The show is part of a larger themed exhibition entitled “Korea, Wildness and Freedom”.

The exhibition features the works of seven Korean artists aged between 40 and 60. It also marks the first cooperation between the Fine Arts Museums of Vietnam and Gwangju city.

The exhibition will run until November 30 at 66 Nguyen Thai Hoc, Hanoi./.

