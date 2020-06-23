Hanoi FC captain named among five best acrobatic goals by AFC
Nguyen Van Quyet’s stunning strike against Ceres Negros FC of the Philippines in 2017 has been listed among the five best acrobatic goals, announced the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).
Nguyen Van Quyet (Photo: vietnamnet.vn)
Hanoi (VNA) - Nguyen Van Quyet’s stunning strike against Ceres Negros FC of the Philippines in 2017 has been listed among the five best acrobatic goals, announced the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).
“The build-up may have been somewhat scrappy but there was nothing untidy about Nguyen Van Quyet's superb touch and finish as the Hanoi FC captain levelled the scores in a 1-1 opening-day clash against Ceres Negros in 2017,” the AFC’s website wrote.
With two defenders in front of him, Van Quyet took one touch with his outstretched right foot then took flight to fire a left-footed scissor kick past goalkeeper Roland Muller before reeling off in celebration, it added.
The AFC also named other four goals in their list, including a strike by Omar Al Soma against Al Hidd in 2014, a goal by Safee Sali against East Bengal in 2015, Abdulatif Salkeni’s effort against Nejmeh in 2015, and Khairul Amri against Nagaworld FC in 2019.
The poll conducted by the confederation is scheduled to last until June 25./.