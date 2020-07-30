Business HCM City records slight increase in July CPI The July consumer price index (CPI) in Ho Chi Minh City picked up 0.61 percent from last month, according to the municipal Statistics Office.

Business Trade fair honours Vietnamese goods A trade fair honouring Vietnamese goods kicked off in Ho Chi Minh City on July 29.

Business Businesses explore cooperation opportunities under EVFTA Nearly 150 businesses in Hanoi, Binh Phuoc, Ho Chi Minh City and Europe were brought together at an online forum on July 29 to get the latest updates on cooperation opportunities to be presented by the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

Business Vinamilk enjoys revenue growth in Q2 The Vietnam Dairy Products JSC (Vinamilk) recorded over 15.49 trillion VND (670.16 million USD) in consolidated net revenue between April and June, up 9.5 percent from the first quarter and 6.1 percent from a year earlier.