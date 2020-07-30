Hanoi firms to apply e-invoices from late September
The Hanoi Department of Taxation has worked with software solution providers to support businesses in introducing e-invoices, towards the target that all local companies will switch to e-invoices from late September.
Illustrative image (Photo: vov)
So far 27 businesses have met the criteria in technical and infrastructure systems as well as data connection quality, which will join hands with the department to introduce e-invoices.
The department has continued to issue guidelines on data standards in line with the General Department of Vietnam Customs’ regulations on e-invoice data and methods of data transmission between businesses and the tax authority.
It has also been answering questions from businesses, as part of efforts to help e-invoice suppliers broaden their coverage, thus speeding up the use of e-invoices in business transactions.
The department will continue to work closely with suppliers to support them during implementation./.