Hanoi Gift Show 2023 in full swing
The Hanoi Gift Show 2023, which kicked off on October 1, is treating visitors to a wide range of local handicrafts and exhibitors to myriad opportunities for business links and market expansion.
At a stall within the Hanoi Gift Show 2023, which lasts from October 1-4. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Hanoi Gift Show 2023, which kicked off on October 1, is treating visitors to a wide range of local handicrafts and exhibitors to myriad opportunities for business links and market expansion.
Held by the municipal Department of Industry and Trade, the 12th edition this year takes place at the National Exhibition Construction Centre in Nam Tu Liem district, expected to attract over 10,000 visitors throughout its four-day course.
On display at the event are handicrafts, wooden products, bamboo and rattan items, ceramics, glassware, textiles, fibers, lace embroidery, and farm produce, among many others.
Addressing the opening ceremony, Tran Thi Phuong Lan, acting director of the department, said the expo represents Hanoi's commitment to creating a favorable and efficient business climate for the sustainable development of enterprises and production establishments, especially those operating in craft villages in Hanoi and across the country. It is also intended to be one of the celebrations for the 69th anniversary of Capital Liberation Day (October 10, 1954 – 2023).
Also at the fair on October 1, the department presented 90 prizes to winners of a handicraft product design competition, whose theme highlighted the elevation of creativity and spreading the quintessence of Hanoi's handicrafts and fine arts. There were six first, 18 second, 24 third, and 42 consolation prizes across six categories of awards.
The Hanoi Gift Show has so far established itself as a reputable specialised trade fair for handicraft exports in the Asia-Pacific region. Throughout the 11 previous editions, the event recorded the participation of more than 2,250 enterprises and production facilities from various provinces, cities, and more than 30 countries worldwide. It also saw over 115,000 visitors, including 7,000 importers and international traders, engaging in shopping and transactions. Therefore, thousands of contracts and memoranda of understanding for the consumption of high-value export products were signed, making a positive contribution to the 6-8% annual export growth of the craft industry.
With 1,350 craft villages, including over 300 traditional ones, and 176,000 household businesses in the realm, the capital city houses 45% of the country’s total numbers of craft villages, hence abundant resources for the development of cultural industries throughout its metropolitan area.
The cultural industry development project of Hanoi has set the development of traditional handicrafts and craft villages as a "creative industry" with an important role in local socio-economic development. Experts believed that it is completely justifiable that traditional handicraft industry is a spearhead economic sector that drives the development of other cultural industries.
The local Phu Xuyen district is often called the land of crafts with many of them holding a long history such as Chuyen My mother-of-pearl inlaying, Dai Nghiep fine art carpentry, Phu Tuc knitting, among others. All the 154 villages and residential areas in the district have their own crafts, of which 43 have been recognised by the city and have strong footholds in the hearts of consumers both home and abroad.
Many craft villages have high characteristics such as knitting grass craft (11); mother-of-pearl inlaying and lacquering (eight); garment, embroidery, cotton raking (five), incense making (one), figurine craft (one).
Not only consumed throughout the country, traditional handicraft products of Phu Xuyen are also exported worldwide./.