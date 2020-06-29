Business Quality needed to boost agricultural, aquatic exports Vietnamese enterprises need to improve product quality, build their brands, and ensure product traceability to increase the exports of agricultural and aquatic products, experts said at a recent seminar held in HCM City.

Business Reference exchange rate down 3 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,229 VND per USD on June 29, down 3 VND from the last working of previous week (June 26).

Business AEON promotes consumption of Vietnamese agricultural products The first batch of fresh Vietnamese lychees exported to Japan was sold in AEON's store system, including 250 AEON General Merchandise Stores and Supermarkets and AEON Style stores in Japan.

Business Bamboo Airways affirms no employment of Pakistani pilots Budget carrier Bamboo Airways on June 28 affirmed that it is not currently employing any Pakistani pilots or those using licenses granted by Pakistan.