Business HCM City, RoK foster cooperation in smart agriculture Ho Chi Minh City has high demand for investment, high-tech agricultural technology, smart farms for sustainable development, while the Republic of Korea (RoK) is one of the partners with advantages and cooperation experience in the field, experts said at a series of seminars under the Vietnam-RoK business week launched in Ho Chi Minh City on October 31.

Business First Cleanfact 2022 to take place next month The international exhibition “Cleanroom and high-tech factory solutions” (CLEANFACT 2022) will be held on November 11 in VSIP Urban and Service Industrial Park in the northern province of Bac Ninh.

Business HCM City’s State budget collection meets target ahead of schedule Ho Chi Minh City’s State budget collection has reached its target ahead of schedule, surpassing 392.7 trillion VND (17 billion USD) in the first ten months of this year, up 1.6% from the estimate and 22.3% year-on-year, reported the municipal Statistics Office.

Business HCM City’s October CPI rises 0.45% Ho Chi Minh City’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased by 0.45% in October, with eight of the 11 groups of goods and services witnessing an increase in prices, the municipal Statistics Office reported on October 31.