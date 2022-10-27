Society National housing area per capita increases The housing area per capita in Vietnam currently stands at 25.5 sq.m, 0.5 sq.m higher than that in 2021, according to the Ministry of Construction.

Society Health insurance to cover 91.05 million people The Vietnam Social Security (VSS) is striving to raise the number of people covered by health insurance to 91.05 million, or 92% of the national population, by the end of this year.

Society Laos awards Order of Friendship to Thai Nguyen University of Education The Thai Nguyen University of Education in the northern province of Thai Nguyen on October 26 received the Lao State’s Order of Friendship for its contribution to cooperation in human resources training for the country.

Society EATOF upgraded to East Asia Inter-Regional Tourism Federation Members of the 17th General Assembly of the East Asia Inter-Regional Tourism Forum (EATOF 17) have agreed to upgrade the EATOF to the East Asia Inter-Regional Tourism Federation in order to promote their practical and effective cooperation in the near future, toward playing a pioneering role in propelling tourism recovery and growth in the region.