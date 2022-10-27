Nearly 983,000 international tourists have visited Hanoi between January and October (Photo: VNA)

– Hanoi has welcomed nearly 983,000 international tourist arrivals in the first 10 months, almost reaching the target of 1 - 1.2 million for the whole of this year, the municipal Tourism Department said on October 26.So far, 15.38 million visitors have chosen the capital city as their destination, rising over five-fold from the same period last year. That includes 14.4 million domestic arrivals, up nearly five-fold.Tourism revenue is estimated at 43.69 trillion VND (over 1.7 billion USD), increasing over five times year on year.In October alone, Hanoi has recorded about 1.51 million visitors, including 1.3 million domestic ones and 212,760 foreigners, and earned some 3.97 trillion VND from tourism, statistics show./.