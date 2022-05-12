Society Phenikaa Group launches 2-million USD scholarship fund Phenikaa Group has launched a 1.5 million GBP (nearly 2 million USD) scholarship fund, giving opportunities for students to study in the UK.

Society Hanoi health department checks food services at two SEA Games 31 hotels Director of the Hanoi Department of Health Dr. Tran Thi Nhi Ha on May 11 checked food services at Daewoo and Lotte hotels where SEA Games 31 athletes and officials are staying, and how the hotels handle food safety issues, according to the Organising Committee for SEA Games 31.

Society Asia’s biggest tennis court complex opens in Bac Ninh, ready for SEA Games 31 Tennis court complex Hanaka Paris Ocean Park, a venue for SEA Games 31 competitions in the northern province of Bac Ninh, has been named Asia’s biggest complex of its kind located in an urban area by the Asia Book of Records, according to the Organising Committee for SEA Games 31.

Society SEA Games 31: Vietnam ensures security, safety for opening ceremony, competitions Only a few hours left until the opening ceremony of the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31), all preparations have been completed, with special attention given to ensuring security and safety for the event.