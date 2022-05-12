Hanoi holds banquet to celebrate SEA Games 31
The capital city of Hanoi on May 12 held a banquet to welcome the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31), the biggest regional sports event with great cultural, political, diplomatic and economic significance that Vietnam is hosting.
The event was attended by Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Hanoi Chu Ngoc Anh, and representatives from localities hosting SEA Games 31.
Foreign guests at event included Speaker of the Singaporean Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin; Minister of Education and Sports of Laos Phout Simmalavong; Minister of Tourism of Cambodia Thong Khon; President of the Olympic Committee of Myanmar U Min Thein Zan; Vice President of the Asian Olympic Council Gordon Tang; and representatives from ASEAN countries in Vietnam and heads of sports delegations to SEA Games 31.
Opening the function, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Hanoi Chu Ngoc Anh said that Vietnam is in an atmosphere of excitement for SEA Games 31, a special edition in the 63-year history of the regional sporting event. Along with preparations for the Games, Vietnam has rolled out measures to ensure safety against COVID-19, he said.
Anh underlined that despite the great challenges and difficulties, the trust and support from Southeast Asian countries will assure a successful SEA Games.
He took the occasion to thank Southeast Asian countries and international sports organisations for their support and cooperation. He expressed his belief that they will continue to share experience with Vietnam for the success of the Games, contributing to promoting friendship and sports cooperation among regional countries.
The SEA Games 31 is being held in Hanoi and other 11 localities from May 12-23 with 40 sports. Hanoi is hosting the opening and closing ceremonies and 16 sports events./.