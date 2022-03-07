Business Work on two major industrial zones to get underway in Binh Duong The southern province of Binh Duong will start construction of two giant industrial zones of more than 1,000 hectares each this year with an eye on foreign investors.

Business Reference exchange rate up 8 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,159 VND/USD on March 7, up 8 VND from the last working day of previous week (March 4).

Business Ministry orders review of wind, solar, hydropower projects The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has asked provinces and centrally-run cities to review wind, solar and hydropower projects included in the national planning scheme for electricity development for 2011-2020 with a vision towards 2030.

Business SaVipharm receives third-class Labour Order SaVi Pharmaceutical Joint Stock Company (SaVipharm) held a ceremony on March 6 to receive the Labour Order, third class, and inaugurate a high-tech Research and Development Centre along with a national modern medicine distribution system.