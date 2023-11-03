Hanoi named as Asia’s best emerging culinary city
The capital city of Hanoi has surpassed Kuala Lumpur of Malaysia, Kyoto of Japan, and Taipei of Taiwan (China), to win the “Asia’s Best Emerging Culinary City 2023” title, at the recently held World Culinary Awards 2023.
Hanoi is widely known as a rising star on the culinary tourism map, as three out of the nation’s first four Michelin-starred restaurants are located in the capital. The award continues to affirm the attraction of Hanoi cuisine to international tourists.
The World Travel Awards system was first launched back in 1994 to honour excellent units and brands in the tourism industry./.