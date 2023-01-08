Business Vietnam boosts logistics industry’s competitiveness Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai has just signed Resolution No.163/NQ-CP on promoting the synchronous implementation of key tasks and solutions to enhance competitiveness and boost the logistics industry in the country.

Business Finance-banking sector fulfills 2022 goals: minister Minister of Finance Ho Duc Phoc has said the finance-banking sector accomplished its set goals for 2022, with State budget collection surpassing the estimate by nearly 20% amid unfavourable changes in the country and the world.

Business Investors make decisions on different investment channels Entering 2023, investors are choosing investment channels that bring in high profitability amid the current financial market where there are many unprecedented risks.

Business Hong Kong firms seek more cooperation opportunities in Vietnam A business delegation of Hong Kong (China) will visit Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City from January 8-14 to seek economic and investment cooperation opportunities between Vietnam and Hong Kong and Greater Bay Area in particular, and China in general.