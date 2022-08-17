Hanoi prepares power supply scenarios for storm season
The Hanoi Power Corporation (EVNHANOI) has said that ahead of the storm season, which often takes place from May to October in the northern region, it had built scenarios to ensure the continuous supply of power and cope with severe weather, especially heavy rains and storms, in the capital city.
Nguyen Anh Dung, EVNHANOI Deputy General Director, said that the development of scenarios and the implementation of response plans can help its units to practice professional skills in commanding and handling incidents so as to limit interruptions in power supply which can affect political security and social order and safety in Hanoi during the rainy, stormy and flood seasons.
Hanoi street flooded in rainy season (Photo: VNA)These works also help EVNHANOI improve its capacity to respond and coordinate with other electricity units, assess their readiness, as well as maneuverability in addressing incidents in heavy rains, storms and thunderstorms that endanger the safety of power supply./.