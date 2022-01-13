Hanoi remains at top of travellers’ lists despite COVID-19
Hanoi has remained at the top of global travellers’ wish lists although COVID-19 travel restrictions severely hit the city’s tourism last year.
Hoan Kiem Lake located at the heart of Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi has remained at the top of global travellers’ wish lists although COVID-19 travel restrictions severely hit the city’s tourism last year.
In 2021, the capital city came second in TripAdvisor’s top 25 popular destinations in Asia and sixth in the world’s list. Hanoi has “aged well, preserving the Old Quarter, monuments and colonial architecture, while making room for modern developments alongside,” wrote the world’s largest travel site. “Lakes, parks, shady boulevards and more than 600 temples and pagodas add to the appeal of this city, which is easily explored by taxi.”
Hanoi ranked first among the 10 cheapest cities to live in the world selected by the US’s World Packers. It is described as a multicultural and historical city known for “architecture, street food, nightlife, and vast history”.
“Hanoi has existed for centuries, and its Chinese, French, and Russian influences are still tangible today. Hanoi is a great place to live if you want to meet new people, experience a rich culture, explore the natural beauty of Vietnam, and, of course, save money,” the site said.
Together with Ho Chi Minh City and Phu Quoc Island, Hanoi was listed among the world’s 100 greatest places to explore on earth in 2021 by the US’s Time Magazine. The city was also on the list of the “Best Cities for a Workation” released by the UK travel website Holidu, ranking 18th among the 147 cities globally, and named among the top 50 cities responding the best to the COVID-19 pandemic by the UK’s Deep Knowledge Analytics.
Hanoi La Siesta Diamond takes the first place in the world’s top 25 rooftop hotel list voted by Trip Advisor users. (Photo: VNA)A number of hotels in Hanoi also topped global rankings last year. Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi was awarded a Five Star rating, the top level of recognition – from Forbes Travel Guide in its assessment of luxury hotels, restaurants and spas in 2021, the second year in a row. Hanoi La Siesta Diamond took the first place in the world’s top 25 rooftop hotel list voted by Trip Advisor users. Four other Hanoi hotels were also on the list, including Hanoi La Siesta Diamond, La Sinfonia del Rey, Peridot Grand Hotel, and JM Marvel Hotel & Spa.
During the previous year, the city has taken numerous measures to revitalise tourism, launch many new tourism products that suited the “new normal” and improve COVID-19 safety so as to attract more visitors, according to Director of the municipal Department of Tourism Dang Huong Giang./.