Hanoi seeks to raise efficiency of cooperatives, develop OCOP products
A workshop was held in Hanoi on October 16 to seek measures to improve the cooperation of agricultural cooperatives associated with the development of OCOP (one commune one product) products in the capital city.
Hanoi's OCOP products introduced at a fair (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – A workshop was held in Hanoi on October 16 to seek measures to improve the cooperation of agricultural cooperatives associated with the development of OCOP (one commune one product) products in the capital city.
Ta Van Tuong, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, said that to remove difficulties in land mechanisms for agricultural cooperatives, Hanoi is requested to report to the National Assembly to soon promulgate the Land Law (amended) and the Capital Law (amended); and to the Government to soon revise Decree No. 57 on mechanisms and policies to encourage businesses to invest in rural agriculture.
As of late 2022, the city had 2,167 recognised OCOP products, accounting for 22% of the country’s total; and 153 cooperatives, including 132 agricultural ones participating in the OCOP programme with 448 recognised products.
Participants advised cooperatives to speed up digital transformation in agricultural production, processing and trading to gain higher efficiency.
After certifying OCOP products, Hanoi always pays attention to and organises events, fairs, and seminars to promote the products. Up to now, the city has opened 85 sites to promote OCOP products.
In addition, individuals and organisations with OCOP products continuously improve product quality, design, packaging, and branding. Many products have been exported to demanding markets including Australia, Europe, and Japan./.