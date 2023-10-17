Business Measures sought to turn Hanoi into logistics centre The Capital Region, which comprises Hanoi and nine neighbouring localities, is expected to become a large integrated economic region of Vietnam, which is a premise and an important condition to promote the development of logistics in the region.

Sci-Tech HCM City Digital Transformation Week 2023 opens The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee on October 17 opened the municipal Digital Transformation Week 2023 in response to the National Digital Transformation Day 2023 (October 10).

Business Quang Ninh targets more Muslim visitors to fuel tourism Aside from resuming tourism promotion in traditional markets, the northern province of Quang Ninh is also exploring new markets, including Muslim ones, to boost the recovery of international visitors.

Business Social media, messaging apps enable firms to access potential customers: seminar Many Vietnamese prefer using messaging apps for their daily activities, including shopping for essential goods, so this is an opportunity for businesses to interact with potential customers via social media platforms and messaging apps, an expert has said.