Hanoi strives to disburse 93 percent of public investment by Jan. 31
The capital city of Hanoi is exerting all-out efforts to disburse 93 percent of 2020 public investment by the end of this month, making it to the top performers in the nation, heard at a meeting on January 20.
Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Ha Minh Hai speaks at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)
The meeting between Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Ha Minh Hai and leaders of the Hanoi State Treasury was about the agency’s collection and spending of State budget in 2021.
To achieve the goal, Hai requested concerned authorities to focus more on public investment disbursement. The municipal State Treasury must better coordinate with other sectors to promptly address problems in order to accelerate the disbursement progress, he said, adding that it should also effectively promote public administrative reforms and make use of information technology to cut procedures businesses and organisations are required to fulfill.
Regarding tasks for this year, the vice mayor asked the agency to be among pioneers in digital transformation, public administrative reforms and e-Government building.
Nguyen Thi Thanh Huong, Director of the municipal State Treasury, said the city has so far disbursed 75 percent of its infrastructure construction and public investment, higher than that of the same period last year.
The agency has established a hotline to tackle related issues and been coordinating with the municipal Department of Planning and Investment to publicise data on local public investment disbursement.
On this occasion, Deputy Minister of Finance Vu Thi Mai presented the third-class Independence Order of the State President to the Hanoi State Treasury in recognition of its exceptional achievements in their missions, contributing to building socialism and protecting the country.