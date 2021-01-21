Business Nghe An targets 1.2 billion USD in export revenue The central province of Nghe An has set forth a raft of measures to realise its yearly target of 1.2 billion USD in export revenue.

Business Dak Lak promotes shipments via Amazon Enhancing exports via Amazon, the world’s largest Internet retailer by revenue and market capitalisation, is an effective way to help staples of the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak reach out to the world in the context that COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc on global economy, according to insiders.

Business Long An expands organic dragon fruit cultivation The Mekong Delta province of Long An is mapping out plans to expand cultivation of organic dragon fruit, primarily in Chau Thanh district, said Nguyen Chi Thien, Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Business Reference exchange rate continues going down The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,144 VND per USD on January 21, down 4 VND from the previous day.