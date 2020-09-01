Business Runway upgrade at Tan Son Nhat airport to finish by year-end Minister of Transport Nguyen Van The has urged contractors to complete the upgrade of four taxiways and one of HCM City-based Tan Son Nhat International Airport’s two runways by the year-end to meet heightened travel demand for the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday.

Business MPI proposes postponement of Canh Dieu Air establishment project The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) has asked Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc not to approve plans to open a new airline in Vietnam.

Business Reference exchange rate down 5 VND on September 1 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,195 VND per USD on September 1, down 5 VND from the previous day.

Business Vinh Long steps up socio-economic development The Mekong Delta province of Vinh Long is taking synchronous measures to fight COVID-19 pandemic and step up socio-economic development, said Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Lu Quang Ngoi.