Business Vietnam promotes jackfruit exports to Australia Vietnam’s jackfruit exports to Australia in 2021 surged by 20 percent year-on-year, according to the Vietnam Trade Office in Australia.

Business First instant noodle product made from dragon fruit produced Scientists from the Centre for Experiment and Practice under the Ho Chi Minh City University of Food Industry (HUFI) have successfully researched and produced the first instant noodle product with dragon fruit ingredient in Vietnam.

Business Vietnam Airlines resumes commercial flights to France National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has officially reopened direct services between France and Vietnam, with the first commercial flight after nearly two years of hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic departing from Paris on January 25, just a week before Tet (Lunar New Year) - the biggest and longest festival of Vietnam.

Business Reference exchange rate up 10 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,076 VND/USD on January 26, up 10 VND from the previous day.