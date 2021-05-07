Health National Cancer Hospital put under lockdown, more infections detected All three facilities of Vietnam's National Cancer Hospital, also known as K Hospital, in Hanoi were put under lockdown from 5:30am on May 7, after 10 COVID-19 infections were recorded in the hospital’s Tan Trieu facility.

Health Infographic People completing concentrated quarantine must be monitored for 7 days People who have completed 21-day concentrated quarantine must be managed and have their health monitored at home within the next seven days, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health COVID-19: 60 cases documented on May 6 Vietnam recorded 60 cases of COVID-19 during the 12 hours to 6pm May 6, including 56 locally-infected cases and four imported, according to the Health Ministry.