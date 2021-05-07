Hanoi to offer free COVID-19 vaccinations to residents aged 18-65
Hanoi (VNA) - Hanoi will give free COVID-19 vaccinations to local people aged between 18 and 65 and not included in prioritised groups during the 2021-2022 period.
This is part of a plan signed by Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Chu Xuan Dung on May 7 on implementing a COVID-19 vaccination drive in the city during the 2021-2022 period.
The drive will still cover prioritised groups as regulated in Government Resolution No 21/NQ-CP issued on February 26, including frontline medical staff, army and public security officers, diplomatic officials, and customs officials, among others.
The city sets a target of having 95 percent of people at risk of infection and other residents fully vaccinated.
The capital will mobilise human resources from medical establishments and training facilities to conduct the drive, with funding from the State and municipal budgets as well as other legal sources./.
