Transport firms and coach stations are encouraged to sell tickets online to avoid crowding onboard and make all fares publicly available. (Photo: VietnamPlus)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Hanoi Department of Transport has asked transport companies not to take advantage of high demand on the upcoming National Day holiday to increase fares without authorities’ permission.

They also need to make plans to serve a surging number of passengers on the holiday, which falls on September 1-4.

The firms will be punished if vehicles do not follow the schedule.

Taxi companies must publicise fares on the car and not add any fees without being allowed by authorities.



Bus operators must ensure the quantity and quality of buses running on routes, especially at inter-provincial bus stations, and routes running through entertainment venues.



More buses need to be added on routes running through stations such as Giap Bat, Gia Lam, My Dinh, Nuoc Ngam, Yen Nghia, Son Tay, Hanoi and Long Bien, Cau Giay, Hoang Quoc Viet bus transit stations to meet high demand.

More ticket counters need to be set up at stations to serve passengers in case of surging demand, the transport department said.

The city transport department has also announced hotlines that receive public feedback on transport at 0243.8217922 or 0932231683 (to report to the department’s leaders); 0972188666 (managers of transport management division) and 0913590633 (the department’s inspectors)./.

VNA