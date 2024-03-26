Culture - Sports 18th Devotion Awards to reveal winners on March 27 The 18th Cong hien (Devotion) Awards by the Vietnam News Agency’s The Thao & Van Hoa (Sport and Culture) newspaper will announce winners at a ceremony held at the Hanoi Opera House on March 27 evening.

Culture - Sports Heritage train route launched to connect Hue, Da Nang A train route named “Central Heritage Connection” linking Hue city in the central province of Thua Thien - Hue and nearby Da Nang city was put into operation on March 26.

Culture - Sports AQUA Emirati Rashid Al-Mulla clinches Grand Prix of Vietnam Jet ski racer Rashid Al-Mulla from Saudi Arabia has won his appeal against the results posted by the judges for the second of the Freestyle Motos at the Grand Prix of Binh Dinh -Vietnam in Quy Nhon, under the UIM-ABP Aquabike World Championship, on March 24 and won back the gold cup in the event.

Culture - Sports Hanoi cuisine - a distinctive cultural product of Vietnam Hanoi's culinary scene not only captivates tourists from far and wide but also wins over many world leaders. Many dishes have been honoured by foreign travel guides, and included in travel handbooks for visitors to Hanoi.