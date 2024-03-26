Hanoi voted as ‘Best Food Destination for 2024’ by TripAdvisor readers
Vietnam’s capital city of Hanoi has topped the list of the Best Food Destination 2024 voted by readers of the world's largest travel guidance platform TripAdvisor.
Late celebrity chef Anthony Bourdin enjoys bun oc (rice vermicelli with snails) in Hanoi. (Photo courtesy of Anthony Bourdin)
The city has successfully surpassed several other famous food destinations across the world such as Rome of Italy, Paris of France, and New Delhi of India to win the prize.
Along with plenty of sightseeing spots, the capital is also known for its rich and diverse range of culinary culture. For most of visitors to Hanoi, their trip can’t be completed without sampling some of its famous dishes, such as pho (noodle soup), bun cha (grilled pork with vermicelli), and banh mi (baguettes). Other renowned dishes of Hanoi include egg coffee, cha ca La Vong (charcoaled grilled fish), and bun dau mam tom (vermicelli with fried tofu and shrimp paste).
In the list, the top 10 Best Food Destinations also includes Rome (Italy) Crete (Greece), Cusco (Peru), Florence (Italy), New Delhi (India), Barcelona (Spain), New Orleans (the US), Lisbon (Portugal), and Phuket (Thailand).
“The Travelers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best title celebrates the highest level of excellence in travel. It’s awarded to those who receive a high volume of above-and-beyond reviews and opinions from the Tripadvisor community over a 12-month period. Out of our 8 million listings, fewer than 1% achieve this milestone,” Tripadvisor wrote on its website.
Hanoi’s food and drinks have been presented in different reality shows of late celebrity chef Anthony Bourdin, who visited Hanoi four times to film season 2 (Episode 12) of A Cook’s Tour, season 1 (Episode 3) and season 6 (Episode 1) of No Reservations, and season 8 (Episode 1) of Parts Unknown.
The famous chef tasted several famous street food and drink of the city including bun cha, bun oc rice vermicelli soup with snails), bun suon chan gio (rice vermicelli soup with pork rib and taro stems), banh cuon (steamed rice rolls), and bia hoi (draught beer)./.