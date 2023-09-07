Travel HCM City welcomes nearly 1 million visitors during National Day holiday Around 960,000 tourists visited the southern hub of Ho Chi Minh City during the National Day holiday on September 1-4, a year-on-year increase of 4.3%, reported the municipal Department of Tourism.

Travel Australian site calls Vietnam “land of beauty, welcome surprises” Theaureview.com – a leading independent music and arts publication in Australia - has run a writing titled “Vietnam: A land of beauty and welcome surprises”, emphasing Vietnam is a popular tourist destination known for its stunning landscapes, historic sites, and cultural attractions.

Travel New e-visa policy: new products needed to help tourism take off To attract more tourists and improve the competitiveness of Vietnamese tourism, in addition to the new e-visa policy, there is still much work to be done, including building products to meet the needs of long-term vacationers and those with high payment capacity, according to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Travel Around 2.5 million tourists recorded during National Day holidays Tourism destinations across the country served around 2.5 million tourists during the National Day holidays from September 1-4, the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT) has reported.