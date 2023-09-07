Hanoi wins three categories of 2023 World Travel Awards
The capital city of Hanoi has won three categories of the 2023 World Travel Awards (WTA), which is dubbed as the “Oscars of Tourism”.
Representatives of the Hanoi tourism sector at the ceremony. (Photo: VGP)Hanoi (VNA) – The capital city of Hanoi has won three categories of the 2023 World Travel Awards (WTA), which is dubbed as the “Oscars of Tourism”.
At the World Travel Awards Asia & Oceania Gala Ceremony 2023 held in Ho Chi Minh City on September 6, Hanoi was named Asia’s Leading City Destination, Asia's Leading City Break Destination, and Asia's Leading City Tourist Board. This is the first year the municipal Department of Tourism has been nominated and won the award Asia's Leading City Tourist Board.
These are important categories within the WTA Awards, focusing on evaluating criteria related to the appeal of short-term activities such as night tourism and culinary tourism, while exploring urban experiences for cities in the Asia-Pacific region.
The fact that Hanoi was named the winner of the three categories at the ceremony is significant to the capital's tourism industry. This came at a time when the international market has been recovering after a long period of impact from the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year, the city and its destinations, and hotels have so far secured over 20 international accolades and awards from various tourism organisations and international media./.