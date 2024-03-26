At the event (Photo: NIC)

Hanoi (VNA) – A workshop was held in Hanoi on March 26 to discuss semiconductor measurement and testing technology in training, research, development and production.

The event was co-hosted by the National Innovation Centre (NIC), the Ministry of Planning and Investment, ASIC Technologies and Keysight Technologies of the US.

Sangho Oh, Director of Keysight South Asia Pacific Regional Sales, highlighted the crucial role of measurement throughout the design and manufacturing process of semiconductor chips.



He also further reaffirmed Keysight's commitment to provide Vietnam's burgeoning semiconductor industry with necessary tools and expertise.

Keysight is ready to collaborate with the NIC to propel Vietnam’s semiconductor industry, he said.

Deputy Director of ASIC Technologies Nguyen Anh Quan said the event will contribute to developing Vietnam's human resources and semiconductor technology.

Leading experts from Keysight presented solutions to semiconductor chip measurement to optimise the design and manufacturing process./.