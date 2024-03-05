Politics Vietnam strengthens defence ties with Indonesia, Philippines Sen. Lt. Gen. Nguyen Tan Cuong, Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army and Deputy Minister of National Defence, had bilateral meetings with Indonesian Deputy Minister of Defence Muhammad Herindra and Philippine Undersecretary of National Defence Irineo C. Espino in Luang Prabang, Laos, on March 5.

Politics Vietnam, Australia build practical, future-oriented relations Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son had a meeting with his Australian counterpart Penny Wong on March 5 within the framework of the ASEAN - Australia Special Summit commemorating the 50th anniversary of bilateral relations in Melbourne.

Politics Vietnam, Iran hold political consultation at deputy foreign ministerial level Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Hang paid a working visit to Iran from March 3-4, during which she co-chaired the eighth political consultation with her Iranian counterpart Ali Bagheri Kani.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on March 5 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.