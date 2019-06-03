Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi’s economy continue to grow in the first five months of this year, reported Director of the municipal Department of Planning and Investment Nguyen Manh Quyen at a recent conference held by the municipal People’s Committee.



In his report at the May 30 meeting, Quyen further said the city’s industrial production index rose 7.08 percent and the consumer price index jumped 4.1 percent during the period.



Exports hit 5.85 billion USD, up 6.8 percent annually. Tourist arrivals in the city rose by 9.5 percent to 11.75 million, while thetotal revenue was estimated at 109.62 trillion VND (4.76 billion USD) or 41.7 percent of the yearly estimate compared to 38.2 percent during the same period last year.



Director of the municipal Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Chu Phu My said more than 15,500 local households reported African swine fever outbreaks, with the total cost to fight the disease estimated at 200 billion VND.



In the near future, the sector will enhance inspections to mitigate the spread of the disease, he said.



Director of the municipal Construction Department Le Van Duc said plans to cope with natural disasters during the coming rainy season have been devised.



As for key tasks for June, the municipal People’s Committee will continue fulfilling 76 tasks and solutions under its Action Programme No.12/Ctr-UBND launched early this year and prepare for the mid-year meeting of the municipal People’s Council.



The city will also follow Directive No.07/CT-UBND dated April 19, 2019 on removing difficulties in production and trade, as well as fighting epidemic diseases, especially African swine fever.



Further attention will be paid to market research and forecast, especially US –China trade war developments, to boost exports and attract foreign direct investment.



Also in June, the Hanoi 2019 – Investment and Development Cooperation conference will be held to improve the business climate and beef up trade, investment and tourism.



Hanoi will also step up the progress of clean water supply and solid waste treatment projects, upgrade rivers, expand services on the one-stop shop portal and pay attention to preventive medicine.-VNA