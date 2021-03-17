Environment Infographic Vietnam ranks third regionally in renewable energy transformation Vietnam ranks third in Asia-Pacific in transforming into renewable energy, with the country’s renewable additions index (RAI) reaching 46, which means renewable energy accounts for 46% of the total capacity of energy projects under construction.

Environment Infographic Vietnam forest facts and figures over years The forest area has been expanded over the years and coverage is likely to reach 42 percent in 2020.

Environment Infographic Nine million more Vietnamese people no longer breathe indoor polluted air According to the State of Global Air 2020 Report by the Health Effects Institute and Institue for Health Metrics and Evaluation, total number of people breathing indoor polluted air resulted from the use of solid fuels for cooking in Vietnam has decreased by nine million people in 2010-2019 period.