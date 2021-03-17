Hanoi's forest coverage rate reaches 5.67 percent
Hanoi’s forest area totalled 18,847.48ha as of December 31, 2020
VNA
VNA
Hanoi's forest coverage ratio reaches 5.67 percent Hanoi's forest coverage ratio reaches 5.67% forest coverage ratio Vietnam News VietnamPlus Vietnam
You should also see
InfographicVietnam to have 5.657 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine
Vietnam is expected to get 5.657 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 in March and April, according to the National Expanded Immunization Programme.
See more
InfographicVietnam ranks third regionally in renewable energy transformation
Vietnam ranks third in Asia-Pacific in transforming into renewable energy, with the country’s renewable additions index (RAI) reaching 46, which means renewable energy accounts for 46% of the total capacity of energy projects under construction.
InfographicVietnam forest facts and figures over years
The forest area has been expanded over the years and coverage is likely to reach 42 percent in 2020.
InfographicNine million more Vietnamese people no longer breathe indoor polluted air
According to the State of Global Air 2020 Report by the Health Effects Institute and Institue for Health Metrics and Evaluation, total number of people breathing indoor polluted air resulted from the use of solid fuels for cooking in Vietnam has decreased by nine million people in 2010-2019 period.
InfographicThung Nham Bird Park
The Thung Nham Bird Park, 12km from Ninh Binh city, is part of the Trang An Landscape Complex and beside Tam Coc - Bich Dong tourism site.
InfographicVietnam's national parks named as ASEAN Heritage Parks
Vietnam is home to the most ASEAN Heritage Parks in the region, with 10 parks recognised.