Business Hoa Phat increases steel pipe market share to over 30 percent Steel manufacturer Hoa Phat Group sold over 184,000 tonnes of steel pipes in the first three months of this year, a 27 percent increase against the same period last year and giving it the lead in market share, with 30.2 percent.

Business Activities planned for Hanoi stimulus programme Hanoi plans to organise a wide range of activities to stimulate consumption and tourism during the city’s grand promotional programme 2021.

Business Vietnam, Singapore beef up investment links in industry A forum to promote investment in industries in Vietnam was held online on April 15 within the framework of the Vietnam International Trade Fair (Vietnam Expo 2021) in Singapore.

Business Green bonds – effective tool for Vietnam to achieve SDGs Green, social, and sustainability bonds are considered effective tools for Vietnam to raise capital from the private sector for projects with environmental and social benefits, thus supporting the country’s realisation of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Paris Agreement 2015.