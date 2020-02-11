HCM City aims to speed up disbursement for public projects
Ho Chi Minh City's authorities are considering new procedures that would improve the management and disbursement of public investment funds.
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)
Le Thi Huynh Mai, Director of the municipal Department of Planning and Investment, said the department has proposed a number of solutions to more effectively disburse public investment funds, with specific instructions.
Tran Vinh Tuyen, Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee, said the city has issued a directive on goals and solutions for speeding up disbursement for 2020.
Officials and investors will be expected to compile a list of important projects, and a leader will then be assigned to each of them to oversee their progress and solve any difficulties.
Organisations and individuals intentionally interfering and slowing down disbursement progress will be dealt with, while incompetent and inefficient officials will be replaced, according to the city authorities.
The revised Public Investment Law came into effect on January 1, which includes regulations on the decentralisation of power and administrative procedures related to public investment projects and plans, such as the rights of provincial people’s councils and district-level people's committees to grant licences to projects under their management.
Several projects in the city - such as the metro line No.1 between Ben Thanh Market in District 1 and Suoi Tien Theme Park in District 9 - have been delayed because the investment procedures for such projects have not been completed.
According to Mai, the city spent 24.62 trillion VND (1.06 billion USD) last year, or only 85 percent of the allocation for public spending, and transport infrastructure was one of the areas with a low disbursement rate.
The disbursement rate for 2020 is targeted to be 90 percent or higher./.