Business KEB Hana named strategic shareholder of BIDV KEB Hana Bank of the Republic of Korea (RoK) has become a strategic shareholder of the Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV), helping the latter to have the biggest charter capital among Vietnamese banks.

Business Vietnamese products taking on the world Vietnamese products have entered over 200 markets around the world including markets with strict import regulations and standards such as the EU, Japan, the Republic of Korea and the US, according to a recent report released by the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Business Year-end promotions heat up e-commerce market The year-end online shopping frenzy has kicked off with giant local and foreign players like Lazada, Tiki, Sendo, and Shopee rolling out promotions since the middle of last month.

Business Auto market filled with gloom despite falling prices Hopes of a big rise in car sales in October thanks to a steep drop in prices and the rollout of new models have been dashed, spreading more gloom about the sector’s health.