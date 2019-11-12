HCM City among three best estate markets in Asia-Pacific: survey
Ho Chi Minh City is named among top three markets for real estate investors in Asia-Pacific, according to a survey unveiled in Singapore on November 12.
A corner of Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)
The survey was carried out by the US’ Urban Land Institute (ULI) and Pricewaterhouse Coopers (PwC) to compile a report on emerging trends in real estate in Asia-Pacific in 2020.
It reported that due to challenges posed by geo-politics in the region, real estate investors have shifted to less adventurous markets with fewer risks.
Singapore and Tokyo of Japan top the rankings, while Sydney and Melbourne of Australia claim the fourth and fifth place./.
