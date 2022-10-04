Ho Chi Minh City attracted 2.97 billion USD in foreign direct investment this year to September 20, a year-on-year increase of over 26%, according to the municipal Department of Planning and Investment.

Of the amount, about 350 million USD was poured into over 560 new projects, down 7.6 percent in value compared to the same period last year.

Singapore was the biggest investor in the southern hub. It was followed by Japan and the Republic of Korea.

Meanwhile, nearly 1.49 billion USD was added to over 110 existing projects, 2.5 times higher than the same period last year.



Besides, there were nearly 1,800 approved transactions of capital contribution and share purchases by foreign investors with a total value topping 1.1 billion USD.

The number of valid FDI projects in the city at present is over 11,000 with total registered capital of more than 55 billion USD./.

VNA