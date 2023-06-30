HCM City calls for Cuban investment in health care
Vietnamese and Cuban officials in a group photo. (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City calls on Cuban businesses to invest in Vietnam's southern metropolis, particularly in the areas of Cuba’s strengths like health care, and biological product and specific remedy manufacturing, a municipal official said on June 30.
At a reception for visiting Secretary General of the Central Union of Cuban Workers (CTC) Ulises Guilarte de Nacimiento, who is also Vice President of the World Federation of Trade Unions, Vice Chairman of the HCM City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai affirmed that the Vietnamese Party, State and people in general and HCM City residents in particular are thankful for Cuba’s support.
HCM City shares difficulties faced by Cuban people, and stands ready to accompany the country in socio-economic development as well as in promoting the comprehensive, substantive relationship between the two countries, he said.
Mai noted that HCM City will encourage local enterprises to invest in Cuba, and send business delegations to help the Caribbean nation in high-tech agriculture, contributing to ensuring national food security.
For his part, Ulises Guilarte De Nacimiento said the regular delegation exchanges demonstrate the special friendship between the two countries, adding Cuba wishes to learn from Vietnam’s experience in socio-economic development, especially in its development and reform policies.
Speaking highly of the host’s proposals, he pledged that Cuban leaders and people will always stay united with and accompany Vietnam in national defence and development./.